CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.8.2024
Date
8/12/2024 11:46:23 AM
| CARGOTEC CORPORATION, stock exchange RELEASE, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
| CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.8.2024
| In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
| Trade date
| 12.8.2024
| bourse trade
| Buy
| Share
| CGCBV
| Amount
| 12,000
| Shares
| Average price/ share
| 45.7042
| EUR
| Total cost
| 548,450.40
| EUR
| Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 411 050 shares
| including the shares repurchased on 12.8.2024
| On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
| Nordea Bank Oyj
| Janne Sarvikivi
| Sami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people.
Attachment
