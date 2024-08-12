Share Buyback Programme Update
Date
8/12/2024 11:46:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the regulations, DEME Group NV hereby discloses information regarding the Acquisition of own shares.
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 29 April 2024, DEME Group NV has bought back 30,818 shares for a total amount of 4,953,681.99 euro. This corresponds to 68.48% of the programme completed.
All details related to the acquisition of own shares by DEME Group NV can be found on .
Attachment
MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.