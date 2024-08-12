Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From August 05Th To August 09Th, 2024
Date
8/12/2024 11:46:22 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, August 12th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From August 05 th to August 09 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 05/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 59 798
| 100,33650
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 06/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 59 487
| 100,86120
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 07/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 58 314
| 102,89010
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 08/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 58 272
| 102,96570
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 09/08/2024
| FR0000125486
| 58 085
| 103,29520
| XPAR
|
|
| TOTAL
| 293 956
| 102,0551
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
Attachment
VINCI - Market declaration share purchase SG 050824-090824_
MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545347
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.