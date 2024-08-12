عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From August 05Th To August 09Th, 2024


8/12/2024 11:46:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, August 12th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 05 th to August 09 th , 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From August 05th to August 09nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 05/08/2024 FR0000125486 59 798 100,33650 XPAR
VINCI 06/08/2024 FR0000125486 59 487 100,86120 XPAR
VINCI 07/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 314 102,89010 XPAR
VINCI 08/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 272 102,96570 XPAR
VINCI 09/08/2024 FR0000125486 58 085 103,29520 XPAR
TOTAL 293 956 102,0551

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

Attachment

  • VINCI - Market declaration share purchase SG 050824-090824_

MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545347


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search