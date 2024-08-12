Benevis Welcomes Dr. Eva Baciu To Benevis-Affiliated Franklin Dental & Braces, Enhancing Dental Care Accessibility Across Families And Cultures

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis welcomes Dr. Eva Baciu, DDS, to the Franklin & Braces team. She brings 11 years of dentistry experience and dedication to serving underserved communities. Dr. Baciu joins the organization from Walmart Health, where she has been instrumental in providing comprehensive oral healthcare to multicultural and multigenerational families.

Dr. Baciu's journey to Benevis is a testament of her commitment to expand access to quality dental care. With Walmart Health's unfortunate closure, many patients have faced limited access to dental services. Recognizing the importance of continuity in care, Dr. Baciu's transition to Franklin Dental & Braces ensures that her patients, especially those reliant on Medicaid, continue to receive the essential oral care they need.

Key highlights in Dr. Baciu's dental offices include :

Expanded Hours for Working Families : Understanding the challenges working parents face, Dr. Baciu will offer extended hours, making it easier for families to schedule appointments without disrupting their work or school schedules.

Bilingual Services : Dr. Baciu's ability to speak Spanish fluently is a significant asset. It ensures that her Spanish-speaking patients receive dental care in their native language, fostering better communication, understanding, and comfort.

Comprehensive Care for All Ages : While Dr. Baciu specializes in adult dental care, she is experienced in treating entire families and patients of all ages. Her background in providing same-day crowns and bridges highlights her efficiency and dedication to patient convenience.

Community Engagement and Support : Born and raised in Romania, Dr. Baciu has a deep understanding of the importance of accessible healthcare. Her work in underserved communities, both in the U.S. and through mission trips to Romania and Honduras, underscores her dedication to making a positive impact on her patients' dental health-especially in multicultural communities.

“I was born and raised in Romania and we didn't come from a lot. My dad struggled his whole life with periodontal disease. Watching him suffer, I have always been passionate about helping people who don't have access to care. I look forward to making a difference in my patients' dental health and lives,” said Dr. Eva Baciu, DDS, Franklin Dental & Braces.

“We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Baciu's expertise and her commitment to treating children, their parents, and grandparents to provide comprehensive family dental care.” Said Dr. Dale Mayfield, Chief Dental Officer at Benevis.“Her dedication to serving underserved communities aligns perfectly with our mission. We are excited to see the positive impact she will have on our patients and the broader community.”

Dr. Baciu received her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loma Linda University. She will be practicing at Franklin Dental & Braces Dalton office, where her extended hours and bilingual capabilities will significantly enhance patient care.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com .

