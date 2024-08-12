The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Welcomes Bugle To The MVO Task Force

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Primary role of the MVO Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses.

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Ryan Johnson, CEO, Bugle

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is thrilled to announce that Bugle has joined our prestigious Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force . This strategic alliance strengthens our mission to support veteran-owned businesses and expand opportunities for veterans across various sectors, including technology and community service.“We are delighted to welcome Bugle to the MVO Task Force,” said retired Lieutenant Colonel Kathy Poynton, MVO Task Force Director and NVBDC Board Member.“Their innovative approach to volunteer management and commitment to community service are significant assets to our coalition.”Bugle was inspired by the need to simplify volunteering and organizing volunteering events. With the mission to double volunteering in the United States by 2030 and worldwide by 2036, Bugle aims to generate more than $1.2 trillion in additional social services annually.“From my time in the military, I've come to fully embrace the African proverb that 'if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.' I joined the Task Force for the opportunity to build Bugle alongside other tenacious veteran founders. I firmly believe that the power of an idea is often governed by the strength of the network supporting it. Being a part of this community has made me a better founder and strengthened my company,” said Ryan Johnson, CEO of Bugle.Although 1 in 4 Americans volunteer annually, there are limited software solutions that make volunteering and organizing volunteering events a simple process. Bugle changes that. Their belief is that helping others shouldn't be hard, so they developed software to make it easy. The program provides veterans with access to a wide range of business and nonprofit expertise, empowering them to succeed. Bugle offers volunteer management solutions to VSOs to enhance their community outreach efforts.“I have received business mentorship, coaching, and direct support from several Task Force members, including Warrior Rising and Combined Arms,” Johnson added, highlighting the positive impact of the Task Force on his entrepreneurial journey.As a member of the NVBDC MVO Task Force, Bugle will engage in regular meetings, contribute to policy discussions, and collaborate on initiatives to enhance the landscape for veteran-owned businesses. This partnership will also provide Bugle with additional resources and networking opportunities, further empowering them to support veterans in their transition to civilian life.For more information about Bugle and its initiatives, please visit buglevolunteers.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading veteran-owned business certification organization developed by veterans for veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found about the NVBDC at .About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force at .

