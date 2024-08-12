A FREE STEM Fest For Kids K-12, Hosted By The Sullivan Training Network And Executed By STEM Global Action
Date
8/12/2024 11:32:22 AM
media ADVISORY FOR PHILADELPHIA WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14
12 PM TO 4 PM EST
FREE lunch for participants and volunteers. GIVEAWAYS! Media invited!
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
This groundbreaking event brings free STEM learning to Philadelphia! This big, tradeshow-like festival will feature more than 60 stations where kids and their parents engage in fun activities like operating a robot, building motorized model cars and flying drones, watching live animal dissections, riding a hovercraft, and much more. Students learn and have fun. Students K – 12 have opportunities to work with college volunteers and STEM professionals who look like them.
It is so essential for all children to have role models who are scientists, doctors, and engineers. Over the last ten years, STEM Global Action and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, have impacted more than 160,000 students, 22,000 families, and 5,150 schools. The
event is a gateway to new opportunities and learning.
The Sullivan Training Network and OIC of America Inc.
are paving
the way for brighter futures by connecting people to in-demand careers and building stronger communities. Special thanks to sponsors: Sullivan Training Network's STEMLinkx, Old Hill Partners , The Y (YMCA) , U.S. Bank , and Lincoln Financial Group .
PARENTS VISIT
TO REGISTER YOUR CHILDREN
COLLEGE VOLUNTEERS REGISTER HERE:
($50 Stipend Available)
WHO:
The Sullivan Training Network
STEM Global Action & STEM NOLA
OIC of America, Inc
WHERE:
Leon Sullivan Human Services Building
1415
N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
WHEN:
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
12 PM to 4 PM ET
Media Contact:
Jim Pittman, 504-583-5862, [email protected]
