RATES START AT $79 AT DISNEY SPRINGS® RESORT AREA HOTELS THIS FALL

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special rates starting at $79* are available to at

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels beginning August 10 for stays from August 15 through November 23, 2024. Blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees, daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities.

Stay steps from the most magical place on Earth at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels this fall, with rates starting at $79. Photo: ©Disney

Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista.

All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located at Walt Disney World Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining, and recreation offerings.

Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Resort Hotel and is within walking distance of the area's finest shopping, dining, and entertainment via the pedestrian sky bridge to Disney Springs.

*Offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or groups.



DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando - $95

Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando - $127.49

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace - $182

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista - $165

Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs - $79

Renaissance Orlando Resort and Spa - $127 Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista - $84

Guests of Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels receive additional benefits to add value to their Orlando area vacation experience, including:



Complimentary transportation – Hourly bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Individual hotel shuttle schedules vary.

Early Access – Enjoy even more magic with exclusive 30-minute early entry to any theme park every day.

Golf -Tee times can be booked in advance, plus discounts on greens fees and rental equipment for all four Walt Disney World Golf courses.

Passport to Savings- an exclusive booklet featuring discounts and special offers from select Disney Springs restaurants, shops, and kiosks. Purchase theme park tickets , including the 4-Park Magic Ticket, which includes admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks: Magic Kingdom® Park, Disney's Hollywood Studios®, EPCOT®, and Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park. Additional terms apply.

