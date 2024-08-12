Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 5 August 2024 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 55.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.5 pence per share and a special dividend of 4.9 pence per share which will be paid on 15 August 2024 to those on the register on 26 July 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619













