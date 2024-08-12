Store-To-Earn Platform Functionland Brings Blockchain Security To Photo And Video Storage, Announces Airdrop

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Functionland-powered DApps offer a Web3 alternative to image sharing and file backup services

Toronto, Canada, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized data storage Functionland has announced the launch of its $FULA token, which will play a crucial role in establishing the store-to-earn trend, accompanied by an airdrop campaign.

Functionland develops blockchain software and hardware to offer a secure and reliable alternative to traditional data storage services. Unlike the Big Tech-powered cloud services, which take control over how user data is processed and shared, Functionland's DApps give full data ownership to individuals.

Supported by a global infrastructure of over 900 blockchain nodes, Functionland has launched two DApps - FxFotos for photo and video storage and FxFiles for general file storage - along with its decentralized storage hardware, FxBlox .



Crafted by renowned Swiss designer Yves Béhar, FxBlox operates as a blockchain-powered storage, personal server and node. It is at the heart of Functionland's store-to-earn offerings. FxBlox owners will empower the decentralized storage network and earn rewards.

Functionland's hardware and software solutions form the Fula Network , a peer-to-peer architecture for decentralized data management. Since the announcement of the testnet, the Fula Network has seen over 100,000 pre-registrations from both Web3 and Web2 communities.



Functionland is celebrating the launch of the $FULA token, the utility token of the Fula Network, with an airdrop campaign. Users can complete social tasks in Web3 fashion to participate in the $FULA airdrop. More details can be found here .

Fula Network enables fair, secure resource-sharing among users. Users share resources to provide storage, content and applications. The network comprises many smaller user pools, typically grouped together based on geographical proximity in order to guarantee optimal network performance, minimal latency and the fewest possible server hops.

Functionland was founded in 2021 with a clear vision and technical team in Ontario, Canada, with grants from blockchain giants, including Filecoin and Dfinity, after winning first place in the Filecoin Hackathon. The company is backed by Web3 heavyweights, including Protocol Labs, Delta Blockchain Fund, Outlier Ventures and Tenzor Capital, and it's expanding its roster of investors with Astra X, Cogitent Ventures, and Connectico Capital.

“In the digital world, your data is your virtual avatar. It's time to level up from being an NPC to the main character,” said Ehsan Shariati, the Co-founder of Functionland, adding:“At Functionland, we're not just disrupting the decentralized storage game; we're rewriting the rules. Our Fula platform is the cheat code for true data democracy, making secure, private storage as easy to use as your favorite social media app.”

By adding decentralized compute and decentralized AI protocols to the current stack, Functionland aims to pioneer data logistics for both Web2 and Web3, serving consumers, NFT projects, streaming services, and AI.

Full details of the $FULA airdrop can be found here .

About Functionland



Functionland is a pioneering decentralized data storage platform based in Ontario, Canada. Established in 2021, the company aims to provide a secure and reliable alternative to traditional cloud storage services through its innovative blockchain software and hardware solutions. Functionland's products include FxFotos for photo and video storage, FxFiles for general file storage, and FxBlox, a blockchain-powered storage device designed by renowned Swiss designer Yves Béhar. These solutions form the Fula Network, a peer-to-peer architecture that enables decentralized data management and ownership.

Functionland is backed by prominent names in the Web3 space, including Protocol Labs, Delta Blockchain Fund, Outlier Ventures, and Tenzor Capital, with additional support from Astra X, Cogitent Ventures, and Connectico Capital. The company has received grants from blockchain giants like Filecoin and Dfinity and continues to innovate and expand its offerings, aiming to revolutionize data storage with fair, secure resource-sharing and decentralized compute and AI protocols.



Functionland's advisory team is hailed by Forbes, with Shaun Neff as the 'Branding Whisperer' and Singularity DAO as 'The Future of AI.' They also recognize Yves Behar, the mastermind behind the invention of the plug-and-play smart server FxBlox, as 'The most influential industrial designer in the world.'

For more information, visit Functionland's website .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Ehsan Shariati Functionland ehsan-at-fx.land.com