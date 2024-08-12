(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AWS

azure

CNCF

AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) partners with Zero Trust Advisors (ZTCA)

- Vadim Sigalov, Founder, CEO, ZTCAMENLO PARK, CA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) partners with Zero Trust Cyber Advisors (ZTCA)MENLO PARK, CA – Aug 12, 2024 – AccuKnox, Inc., provider of Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) announced that it had executed a partnership with Zero Trust Cyber Advisors (ZTCA).ZTCA provides a comprehensive suite of services:Security ConsultingCybersecurity AssessmentsCyber Roadmap and AdvisoryImplementation and RemediationTraining and SupportBusiness Continuity PlanningAccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures“Build to Runtime.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:CSPM /KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) - Static SecurityCWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) - Runtime Security & Container Image scanningASPM (Application Security Posture Management)KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) - Continuous Compliance with a variety of regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST,AskADA - AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security AnalystsModelKnox – Zero Trust AI-LLM Model SecurityEnterprise Integration - with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platformsAccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, that delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as:Credential Store/Secret vault attacksCrypto Hacking attacksRansomware, etc.AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:Support for all Public and Private CloudsAbility to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Infrastructure As Code [IAC]) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines)Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design, and hence can thwart Zero Day attacksApplication, Network Firewalling, Micro-segmentation, HardeningAgentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter - eBPF and Linux Security Module - LSM based] run-time securityAI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interfaceSecures Cloud, Edge/IoT, and 5G AssetsPowered by the leading CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub starsSupporting Quotes“We are thrilled to partner with ZTCA. They bring a wealth of experience in Zero Trust Security. Zero Trust security is a journey not a destination. Our category leading Zero Trust CNAPP coupled with ZTCA's offerings is precisely what customers needs to address their current security challenges and prepare themselves for the emerging threat landscape ,” Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO.“We are very excited about our partnership with AccuKnox. They have one of the most modern, cloud native, comprehensive Zero Trust CNAPP platforms. This coupled with their capabilities in ASPM makes them one of the best“Code to Cloud” security platforms. Furthermore, they have the best“win win” partnership approach and commitment to Customer Satisfaction ,” Vadim Sigalov, Founder, CEO, ZTCAAbout AccuKnoxAccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security.PR Contact:Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO, ...Vadim Sigalov, Founder, CEO, ...

Nat Natraj

AccuKnox

+1 5105798785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube