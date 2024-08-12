AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) partners with Zero Trust cyber Advisors (ZTCA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
We are very excited about our partnership with AccuKnox. They have one of the most modern, cloud native, comprehensive Zero Trust CNAPP platforms.”
MENLO PARK, CA – Aug 12, 2024 – AccuKnox, Inc., provider of Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) announced that it had executed a partnership with Zero Trust Cyber Advisors (ZTCA).
ZTCA provides a comprehensive suite of services:
Security Consulting
Cybersecurity Assessments
Cyber Roadmap and Advisory
Implementation and Remediation
Training and Support
Business Continuity Planning
AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures“Build to Runtime.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
CSPM /KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) - Static Security
CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) - Runtime Security & Container Image scanning
ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) - Continuous Compliance with a variety of regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST,
AskADA - AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security Analysts
ModelKnox – Zero Trust AI-LLM Model Security
Enterprise Integration - with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platforms
AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, that delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as:
Credential Store/Secret vault attacks
Crypto Hacking attacks
Ransomware, etc.
AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:
Support for all Public and Private Clouds
Ability to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Infrastructure As Code [IAC]) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines)
Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design, and hence can thwart Zero Day attacks
Application, Network Firewalling, Micro-segmentation, Hardening
Agentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter - eBPF and Linux Security Module - LSM based] run-time security
AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interface
Secures Cloud, Edge/IoT, and 5G Assets
Powered by the leading CNCF Open Source project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to partner with ZTCA. They bring a wealth of experience in Zero Trust Security. Zero Trust security is a journey not a destination. Our category leading Zero Trust CNAPP coupled with ZTCA's offerings is precisely what customers needs to address their current security challenges and prepare themselves for the emerging threat landscape ,” Nat Natraj, co-founder, CEO.
“We are very excited about our partnership with AccuKnox. They have one of the most modern, cloud native, comprehensive Zero Trust CNAPP platforms. This coupled with their capabilities in ASPM makes them one of the best“Code to Cloud” security platforms. Furthermore, they have the best“win win” partnership approach and commitment to Customer Satisfaction ,” Vadim Sigalov, Founder, CEO, ZTCA
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security.
