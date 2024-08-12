Vinesh Phogat To Arrive In New Delhi From Paris On Tuesday

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be travelling to India with Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat after completion of the Paris 2024 and is expected to reach Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi by 10:30 am on Tuesday.

“Vinesh Phogat is travelling to India tonight with Olympic bronze winner Aman Sehrawat, will reach Delhi at 10:30 am IST,” sources told IANS.

Vinesh on Monday was seen leaving the Olympic Games village after her extraordinary performance at the Games, which saw her storming into the final. However, she was disqualified from the women's 50kg freestyle gold medal match after being found carrying an extra 100 gm weight during the weigh-in on the match day.

Later, she appealed against her Olympic disqualification with the CAS and demanded a joint silver medal in the 50 kg weight category.

The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 p.m. on August 13, 2024.