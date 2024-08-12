Briefcatch Appoints AI And Legal Tech Innovator Jim Brock As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI and Tech Veteran Joins Market-Leading Legal Writing Tech to Propel Growth and Adoption

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BriefCatch , the award-winning patented legal writing trusted by 40 of the AmLaw 200 law firms and most of the courts, today announced the appointment of Jim Brock as Chief Operating Officer. Brock brings an accomplished track record of innovation in go-to-market strategies, product development, strategic management, and organizational growth and will collaborate closely with Ross Guberman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BriefCatch, to accomplish the company's mission of building AI-enabled legal writing products tailor-made for the profession.

Continue Reading

"New AI-powered tools to help lawyers and judges write faster and more effectively than ever." Ross Guberman

Chief Operating Officer Jim Brock is a trailblazer in legal technology. He brings unmatched expertise, industry knowledge, and leadership prowess as a Founder, investor, law firm partner, and public company executive. He will lead and scale BriefCatch's growth and business operations, focusing on go-to-market strategy as it launches new AI-enabled products for its rapidly growing subscriber base.

In his new role as COO, Brock will lead and scale the company's growth and business operations, playing a pivotal role in shaping BriefCatch's future. His primary focus will be developing and executing on go-to-market strategy and scaling the company as it launches new AI-enabled products for the company's diverse and growing global subscriber base.

"What a thrill it is to welcome Jim to our leadership team," said Guberman. "We're blessed to benefit from the industry knowledge and leadership prowess he gained from a slew of successes as a Founder, investor, law firm partner, and public company executive. He's already driving our company forward as we build out our team and ramp up new AI-powered tools to help lawyers and judges write faster and more effectively than ever."

Backed by years of recognized excellence in the field, Brock is a trailblazer in legal technology. At his consultancy, Legal Builders, he has worked with legal tech startups and law firms on product design and development, go-to-market execution, strategic partnerships and exits. His clients have included TransferHub (law firm data management), RECORD (personal injury client management) TrueLaw (legal AI), Law Dragon (law firm promotion and publishing), and AltFee (alternative billing software).

Brock also previously served as Chief Product Officer and Founder of Joinder, a spin-out from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP that focused on data management and communication between law firms and clients (acquired by Brightflag). He also founded Trustbot, an innovative contracting solution deeply integrated with workflow; and PrivacyChoice, an early pioneer in providing consumers with visibility and control of their personal information (acquired by AVG Technologies). Brock also co-founded a successful seed-stage investment firm and ran a major business division at Yahoo.

He started his legal career at Morrison & Foerster LLP, and was a partner at Venture Law Group, a pioneering Silicon Valley law firm focused on early-stage technology companies.

"I'm excited to join a team that has an unwavering commitment to excellence and passion for building products that transform how legal professionals work and communicate," said Brock. "BriefCatch is at the heart of what lawyers do and an essential part of how law firms, courts, and government agencies work and impact legal outcomes. I'm excited to join the team and to work together to write the next chapter of growth."

The BriefCatch team will be attending ILTACON in Nashville from August 11-15, 2024, the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector. Those interested in setting up a meeting during ILTACON can connect with the team here.

To learn more about BriefCatch Enterprise

and how it's helping legal organizations optimize outcomes, please schedule a meeting

with one of our experts.



About BriefCatch

BriefCatch is the recognized market leader in high-impact legal writing solutions. Over 22,000 legal professionals, including 40 AmLaw 200 law firms, government agencies, judges, and courts, rely on BriefCatch to improve performance and achieve successful outcomes.

Founded in 2018 by Ross Guberman, a renowned authority in legal writing, BriefCatch is an AI-legal writing expert that works right within your workflow and offers the highest security, privacy, and compliance standards. Through patented technology, BriefCatch offers a potent mix of proprietary machine learning, deep analysis, a seamless user experience, and unparalleled writing expertise. Users benefit from exclusive "Legal Writing Insights" – over 12,000 rule sets, 30,000 real-time writing suggestions, examples from top judges and lawyers, writing scores, and document reports to elevate communication in the law. For more information, visit briefcatch .



SOURCE BriefCatch