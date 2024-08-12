Zealand Pharma Conference Call On August 15 At 2Pm CET (8Am ET) To Present First Half 2024 Financial Results
Zealand Pharma conference call on August 15 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present first half 2024 financial results
Copenhagen, Denmark, August 12, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on August 15, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the first half of 2024.
Presenting during the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slide presentation will be accessible at . To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at . Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on the Investor section of Zealand's website at .
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.
Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit .
Contacts:
| Adam Lange (Investors)
| Investor Relations Officer
| Zealand Pharma
| ...
|
| Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)
| Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
| Zealand Pharma
| ...
