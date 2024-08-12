Appfolio Names Marcy Campbell As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Boomi and PayPal Sales and Services Leader Joins the AppFolio Executive Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the leader powering the future of the industry, announced that Marcy Campbell has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective today. In this newly created role, Ms. Campbell will lead the Sales and Client Services organizations, connecting the entire customer journey by accelerating customer acquisition, delivering exceptional customer value, and maximizing adoption of AppFolio's products and services.



Ms. Campbell has over 30 years of experience leading high-performance sales and services teams and growing businesses across multiple industries. She joins AppFolio from Boomi where as Chief Revenue Officer, she was responsible for all revenue and revenue operations for the company worldwide. Previously, she held several senior leadership roles at PayPal, where she managed large global teams, spanning across two of PayPal's preeminent business units.

“Marcy's wealth of experience and dedication to customers will accelerate AppFolio's vision of powering the future of real estate,” said Shane Trigg, President and CEO of AppFolio.“Her leadership will be instrumental in inspiring new customers to choose AppFolio, and elevating existing customers to grow with us.”

“I am thrilled to join AppFolio's mission of building the platform where the real estate industry comes to do business,” said Ms. Campbell.“AppFolio is committed to delivering an exceptional end-to-end customer experience and I look forward to helping our team accelerate the value we deliver to customers, while scaling and growing our business.”

