Kokomo24/7® Joins NVIDIA Connect Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Significant Step in Enhancing the Kokomo24/7® Platform

- Daniel J. Lee, Founder and CEOCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kokomo24/7® is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the prestigious NVIDIA Connect program. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to integrating artificial intelligence capabilities into the Kokomo24/7® platform.Since 2018, Kokomo24/7® has been a pioneer in predictive analysis and machine learning, solidifying our credibility in the field. By teaming up with NVIDIA, we aim to bring cutting-edge A.I. technology to our platform, enhancing our ability to provide innovative solutions for our clients.The NVIDIA Connect program offers unparalleled access to NVIDIA's extensive ecosystem, including state-of-the-art technology, training resources, and expert guidance. This collaboration will empower us to leverage tailored developer resources, propelling our growth and ensuring we remain at the forefront of A.I. and deep learning advancements.NVIDIA's expert guidance will help us stay ahead of the curve in A.I. innovation. By leveraging these advanced resources at discounted rates, Kokomo24/7® will significantly enhance its infrastructure, leading to more efficient and impactful developments.The Kokomo24/7® platform has included A.I. features since 2018, employing predictive analysis to identify trends in incident reports and estimate the likelihood of future incidents. Our platform's flexibility allows it to adapt to the unique needs of any organization. From record management tools that identify trends between data points to notification tools that deliver critical information to the right people, A.I. enhances every facet of the Kokomo24/7® platform.“Our analytics tools predict which metrics should be highlighted on dashboards, while our task and workflow tools streamline operations by understanding specific tasks. Additionally, our compliance tools ensure adherence to reporting requirements based on specific circumstances.“We are excited to kick off this transformative journey with NVIDIA Connect. Stay tuned for updates as we push the boundaries of artificial intelligence and drive innovation to new heights,” said Daniel J. Lee, Founder and CEO of Kokomo Solutions, Inc. (Kokomo24/7®).About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is an enterprise-grade software platform based on a flexible architecture that enables its clients to quickly and easily create solution modules to address a wide array of challenges across educational, government, and business needs. Since 2018, Kokomo24/7®'s unique configuration-based platform has helped more than 120 leading national and global organizations respond quickly to complex business and operational challenges. The Kokomo24/7® platform continues to evolve to efficiently meet the unique needs of every organization in the areas of health and safety, wellness, communications, compliance, accountability, and incident management.

Nick Welch

Kokomo24/7®

+1 877-565-6668

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Other