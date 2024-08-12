Linshom Medical Completes Clinical Study Enrollment At The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The study,“Advanced Prediction of Respiratory Depression Episodes with the Linshom Continuous Predictive Respiratory Sensor”, completed enrollment of 508 patients well ahead of schedule.“Preliminary analysis of the data shows that Linshom Medical's sensor detects respiratory depression 12 minutes before current systems employed”, said Richard Urman, MD, MBA, the principal investigator of the study.“This gives care providers additional time to take action and intervene before a crisis develops”.“This was the most competently and efficiently executed clinical study that I have seen in over 30 years in the medical device business”, said Richard Hughen, CEO, of Linshom Medical.“The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center research and clinical teams are quite remarkable”.The study was funded by a $2.4 million-dollar SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI). Details on the study can be found at the National Institutes of Health website: . Results and details of the study will be summarized and submitted for publication later this year.About Linshom Medical, Inc.Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an operating room (OR) quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside or home for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit or write to ....

