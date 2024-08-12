Expert Marketing Advisors Introduces New Marketing Package To Support Clients' In Early Growth Stages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expert Marketing Advisors

New marketing package enables businesses to accelerate leads faster to meet sales and growth goals

- Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing AdvisorsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning, B2B marketing firm, Expert Marketing Advisors , announced a new Early Stage Startup Launch package giving startups access to marketing where and when they need it. This launch makes Expert Marketing Advisors uniquely positioned to support startups with the right budget and focus areas they need to achieve optimal results.As clients launch a start-up, they require a comprehensive marketing strategy to build brand awareness, attract customers and drive growth. Expert Marketing Advisors Early-Stage Startup Launch package offers a flexible approach to allow the company to focus on areas from a range of marketing channels and tactics, ensuring a targeted and successful market entry.The startup launch package can be tailored to meet early growth startups needs by selecting marketing services across key areas like social media, branding and design as well as website development. With Expert Marketing Advisors' services, early growth startups can:- Craft a product positioning that stands out from the competition – ensure brand positioning resonates and engages with the right target audience- Develop an effective marketing strategy - determine marketing channels, content, visuals, and budget, as well as how to reach your target audience quickly and efficiently.- Determine a winning brand strategy – determine how the brand should be perceived and how to stand it out from the competition“Starting my career in the San Francisco Bay Area allowed me to see firsthand the uphill financial battle startups face. Traditional B2B agencies are too slow and don't have the expertise to ignite business growth through marketing,” said Courtney Kehl, Principal and Founder, Expert Marketing Advisors.“Access to a deep bench of B2B tech marketing experts brings high value leads faster to meet sales and growth goals. Expert Marketing Advisors is proud to expand our offerings to early-stage startups in a way that offers comprehensive B2B marketing with proven industry experts while also being flexible to their unique needs.”To get started with the Early-Stage Startup Launch Package, visit: /early-stage-startup-launch-package/About Expert Marketing AdvisorsExpert Marketing Advisors is an award-winning technology B2B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won't be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as SalesLoft, HubSpot, and ZoomInfo have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, X and read our Blog .

Courtney Kehl

Expert Marketing Advisors

+1 925-708-5636

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube