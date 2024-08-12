Dermsquared Partners With Masters Of Aesthetics® To Provide Expanded Solutions For Dermatology Professionals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading solutions for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care.

VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dermsquared , the leading solutions platform in dermatology, will partner with the Masters of Aesthetics ® Symposium to expand its aesthetics offerings for healthcare professionals to ultimately elevate patient care.Masters of Aesthetics is the first aesthetics to emphasize optimal settings and clinical endpoints that can immediately translate into clinical practice. This month they are celebrating their 10th anniversary and offering a unique opportunity to understand proper aesthetic techniques, new treatment paradigms with lasers, emerging technologies, and new combination/multi-modal treatments through an in-person accredited symposium. Masters of Aesthetics offers a comprehensive curriculum with practical educational lectures and live demonstrations of injectables and energy-based device procedures.“Dermsquared, like Masters of Aesthetics, has a deep history in bringing clinicians together to network and learn from the very best in dermatology. We are proud to welcome Masters of Aesthetics to the family and look forward to supporting them in bringing their expertise to more clinicians,” said Eric Bruno, CEO of HCEsquared, the management company of Dermsquared.About Masters of AestheticsMasters of Aesthetics brings world leaders, inventors and innovators in all areas of aesthetics-based treatments together at an annual symposium in San Diego, CA. Their focus includes the fields of lasers, energy-based treatments, toxins, soft tissue filler and all areas of aesthetics-based treatments. Registration is available for the August 23-25th symposium at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.About DermsquaredDermsquared, with its unparalleled dermatology expertise, provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. Dermsquared works with more than 200 expert faculty, who are renowned leaders and clinical researchers in dermatology, that support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.

Adam Rigel

Dermsquared

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram