Windes Welcomes Randy Tanaka As Audit Partner

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Windes, a premier California accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to announce Randy Tanaka has joined the firm as a Partner in its Audit & Assurance Services practice."I'm incredibly excited to embark on this new chapter of my career with Windes," says Randy.“I look forward to building on the firm's legacy of exceptional client service and strengthening our community ties and engagement."With more than two decades of leadership and execution experience in mid-tier and Big Four audit and consulting firms, Randy has collaborated with a diverse clientele, from small, privately-owned companies to Fortune 50 multinational corporations. His expertise spans internal and external audits in a broad range of industries.Specializing in information technology (IT) risk assurance services, including IT governance and compliance, internal and change management controls, Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) consulting, and ERP implementations and their associated process flows, Randy identifies and develops scalable process improvement procedures to improve enterprise and operational risk management.Randy has a Bachelor's degree in Economics from California State University, Long Beach. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and an Encase Certified Examiner (EnCE) in Forensics. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Information Systems Audit and Controls Association.“Randy's specialized expertise represents a significant opportunity for the firm,” says Managing Partner Sean McFerson .“His contributions will expand our audit service capabilities, enhancing value for our clients and propelling the growth of our Audit and Assurance practice.”About WindesWindes is a leading advisory, audit, and tax firm for growth-oriented small and mid-sized privately held companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals. Our approach uses tailored expertise to proactively inform decision-making to maximize our clients' business potential. For more information on how we can be your trusted advisor, visit us at windes.

