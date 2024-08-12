Online Learning Software And Platform Market Size To Grow USD 19090 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 15.7% Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Online Software and

is Segmented by Type (Cloud, On Premises, Mobile), by Application (K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2029.

The Global Learning Software and Platform Market was valued at USD 6801 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 19090 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Online Learning Software and Platform Market:

The market for online learning

platforms and software is expanding rapidly because of the rise in mobile device usage, increased internet connectivity, and the growing need for flexible learning alternatives. The contemporary employment market has made skill improvement and lifelong learning imperative, leading many people to choose online platforms for ongoing education. Due to its affordability and scalability, online learning is now being used by businesses and educational institutions. This expansion is also fueled by government efforts and the growing popularity of MOOCs ; the combination of AI and data analytics improves tailored learning experiences. Another important aspect driving market development is the globalization of education, which makes chances for cross-border learning possible.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ONLINE LEARNING SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET:

The market for online learning platforms and software is expanding due in large part to the increasing demand for flexible learning choices. For many students, traditional educational institutions can be confining since they frequently call for set timetables and places. People with different responsibilities, including working professionals, parents, and those living in rural places, may now access education more easily thanks to online learning systems that allow them to learn at their own speed and on their own time. In an increasingly interconnected world where time zones and individual schedules can differ greatly, this flexibility is especially desirable. Online learning's increasing attractiveness as more people try to juggle their education with other obligations is driving industry expansion.

The market for online learning platforms and software has grown dramatically as a result of the proliferation of mobile devices and the spread of internet access. An increasing number of individuals may access online educational materials as global internet connection increases, especially in underdeveloped and distant places. To further improve the ease of online learning, learners may now access instructional information anywhere at any time thanks to the growing availability of smartphones and tablets. The rise of the market is driven by the enhanced connection that promotes dynamic and captivating educational experiences, allows for continuous learning, and establishes online learning platforms as a competitive option to conventional classroom environments.

In the quick-paced, constantly-evolving employment environment of today, lifelong learning and ongoing skill development are becoming increasingly important. Employees who proactively upgrade their knowledge and abilities are valued by employers more and more. This requirement is met by online learning platforms, which provide a variety of courses and certificates that support people in maintaining their competitiveness in the job. This tendency is particularly noticeable in sectors where continuous learning is required, like technology, healthcare, and finance. Consequently, there is a growing need for online learning platforms that offer current and pertinent material, which is driving market growth.

Online learning platforms are being used by educational institutions, ranging from colleges to K–12 schools , to support and improve on their traditional teaching strategies. The need to deliver more individualized learning experiences, connect with a larger audience, and offer courses that would not be practical in a traditional classroom environment is what is driving this change. This tendency was expedited by the COVID-19 epidemic, which forced educational institutions all throughout the world to switch to remote learning swiftly. It is anticipated that the hybrid education model-which blends online and offline learning-will continue even once traditional classroom instruction resumes. One of the main factors driving the market's growth is the educational institutions' ongoing usage of online platforms.

Businesses are spending more and more money on online learning environments to train and grow their staff. Online training courses are an appealing choice for companies trying to upskill their employees since they are affordable, adaptable, and simple to update. These platforms enable businesses to offer extensive training programs that can be customized to meet the needs of individual employees by offering a wide range of courses, from technical skills to soft skills. Employees may finish training at their own speed thanks to the flexibility of online learning, which decreases downtime and boosts output. One major driver of market expansion is the business sector's increasing dependence on online learning for staff development.

The market for online learning platforms and software is expanding as a result of the growing appeal of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). A global audience may now access high-quality education thanks to MOOCs, which provide a vast array of courses from prestigious colleges and institutes, sometimes for free or at a reduced cost. Millions of students worldwide are drawn to these courses because they provide a wide range of subjects and are tailored to accommodate varying learning styles and speeds. Because of its interactive format and prestigious provider schools, MOOCs are a preferred option for students looking to advance their education and career, which propels market growth.

ONLINE LEARNING SOFTWARE AND PLATFORM MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Due to its highly developed technical infrastructure, high internet penetration rate, and extensive use of online learning in companies and institutions, North America now dominates the industry. Europe is not far behind, with substantial expenditures in digital education and robust government backing.

Key Companies :



Udemy

Wileyplus

Epignosis TalentLMS

Tovuti

Thinkific

McGraw-Hill

360Learning

Kajabi

Skillshare

LearnWorlds

Pluralsight

EdX

Coursera

Codecademy

Future Learn

Moodle

LinkedIn Learning

Masterclass UDACITY

