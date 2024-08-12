Taste Of Iceland Festival Arrives In New York City September 5-7

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The festival will visitors to Iceland through events inspired by and celebrating the best of Icelandic culture.

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Iceland 2024, organized by Inspired by Iceland , arrives in New York City Thursday, September 5 through Saturday, September 7. The cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with events showcasing the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, art and design, nature, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland

celebrates and shares Iceland's traditions and culture with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at venues across New York City, including AP Space , Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC) , Pianos , Platform by the James Beard Foundation (Platform by JBF) , Scandinavia House , and The Ivory Peacock .

Most events are free and open to the public. Event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets for free events can be reserved through the Taste of Iceland website , where you can also purchase tickets for the Icelandic dinner as well as the demo and dine cooking class at Platform by JBF.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 5 – Saturday, September 7

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: September 5-7 at multiple events during the Taste of Iceland festival, select participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland! Click here for more information. Icelandair is also offering special sales on roundtrip flights to Iceland from New York starting at $429. Learn more here .

Thursday, September 5



Blue Lagoon Iceland and Iceland Design and Architecture Present - Designing with Nature: Can we design our relationship with nature? How do we adapt architecture and design to respond to natural disasters? This dynamic panel discussion will cover innovation in emergency design amid uncertain conditions like a global pandemic, a rapidly changing climate, and, in Iceland, seismic activity that has forced Icelanders to continually adapt, adjust, and innovate. Hosted by Halla Helgadóttir, managing director of Iceland Design and Architecture, the panel will include Sigurður Þorsteinsson, Head of Brand, Marketing, Design, and Construction at Blue Lagoon Iceland, Arnhildur Pálmadóttir, owner of s.ap Architects and Lendager in Iceland, and Robert Kirkbride, Ph.D, Parsons School of Design. 4:00-6:00 PM at Scandinavia House. Click here for more information.



Demo and Dine - A Taste of Iceland's Gastronomic Bounty: Embark on a gastronomic journey to the land of fire and ice during this demonstration and dining event led by visiting Icelandic Chefs Haflidi Halldorsson and Snaedis Xyza Mae Ocampo. The experience promises to be an intimate exploration of Iceland's rich food culture, with the added bonus of being able to recreate the meal in your own home. 6:30-8:30 PM at Platform by JBF , located in Pier 57's Market Hall. Click here for more information.

Reykjavik Presents - Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue: The City of Reykjavík , in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves and Iceland Music , will host a free concert featuring breakout Icelandic indie band superserious and hit songwriter Klemens Hannigan . DJ Hermigervill , a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene, will close the evening with one of his iconic DJ sets. Doors open at 7:00 PM at Pi anos . Click here for more information.

Friday, September 6



Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka : Join a free cocktail class with Reyka Vodka. Brand Ambassador and mixologist Jeff Naples will shake up some tasty Iceland-inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. Filtered through ancient lava rocks, made with glacial water, and powered by geothermal energy, Reyka Vodka is truly made of Iceland. DJ Hermigervill will welcome guests with tunes curated by experts at Iceland Music. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore tour offerings from Icelandia, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. All attendees must be at least 21 years old and present a valid ID. 5:00-7:00 PM at The Ivory Peacock . Click here for more information.



Dark Music Days at PAC NYC: Experience a preview of Dark Music Days , a contemporary music festival held annually during the darkest days of winter in Reykjavik, Iceland. Multi-instrumentalists Ensemble Adapter, Keir GoGwilt, and Celeste Oram, will perform their live radio play, "Yunge Eylands Varpcast Netwerkið," which weaves together multilingual songs, stories, music, and historical archives. The quartet uses quirky DIY radios to create a vibe of joyful collective music-making and playful conversation between listeners and radio, past and present. 5:30 PM at PAC NYC . Click here for more information.

An Icelandic Feast Presented by A Taste of Iceland: Ready to taste a plate full of Iceland? Join Icelandic Chefs Snaedis Xyza Mae Ocampo and Olof Olofsdottir, in collaboration with The James Beard Foundation, for a pop-up dinner menu that draws inspiration from the award-winning courses of the 2024 Icelandic Culinary Team. Indulge in a showcase of Iceland's finest ingredients and flavors, including Icelandic cod, lamb, and skyr, starting at 7:00 PM at Platform by JBF , located in Pier 57's Market Hall. Reservations for the prix fixe menu are available through the Taste of Iceland website .

Saturday, September 7



Elemental Sound Bath with Blue Lagoon Iceland and Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar: Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Skyr Bar. 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at AP Space . Click here for more information.



Iceland's Crime Fiction Royalty: A Conversation with Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir: Join global bestselling Icelandic authors Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir, known as the Queen and King of Icelandic crime fiction, for a conversation about their recent novels, literature, and life in general. Ragnar Jónasson will discuss his latest book, "Death at the Sanatorium," which will be released in the U.S. on September 10, as well as "Reykjavík," his crime novel co-authored with former Icelandic Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir. Yrsa Sigurðardóttir will discuss "The Legacy," the first in her popular crime series that has won numerous literature awards. 1:00-2:30 PM at Scandinavia Hous e . Click here for more information.



Icelandia Presents - Northern Lights in Manhattan: Join astronomy and science educator Sævar Helgi Bragason, nicknamed "Star-Sævar," to learn about Iceland's fascinating northern lights, which are expected to be even more commonly seen in 2025, 2026, and 2027. He will also explain why Iceland is a perfect location for viewing the 2026 solar eclipse. Bragason is the author of best-selling books on science and enjoys looking up into a starry sky and showing others the wonders of the universe. Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore Icelandia's tour offerings, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. Following the talk, guests will receive a gift from Icelandia, Blue Lagoon Iceland, and Icelandair. Prepare to be transported to beautiful skies, vast glaciers, and black sand beaches! 3:00-4:30 PM at AP Space . Click here for more information.



Style from the Skies: Icelandair x FLÉTTA: Turnaround Icelandair's uniforms have journeyed globally, welcoming millions of passengers aboard over the years. As these uniforms complete their original mission, Icelandair has found a way to extend their adventures. With the introduction of new uniforms last year, the old ones were set aside but will not be forgotten. Design studio FLÉTTA's Turnaround upcycling project has crafted these iconic garments into unique bags to extend the journey. Utilizing a diverse range of materials from the retired uniforms-clasps, hats, ruffles, buckles, cravats, and collars- and transforming them into something entirely new and exciting. Come check out these craftily transformed uniforms and be inspired to check in on a voyage to Iceland! Coinciding with New York Fashion Week, stop by to explore this exhibit of sustainable design at AP Space anytime between 3:00 and 8:00 PM. Click here for more information.

Icelandair Presents - Cocktails & Comedy: Join us for a night of laughter and libations with Ari Eldjárn, Iceland's biggest comedian and star of Netflix comedy special, "Pardon my Icelandic." To add an extra flair to your evening, esteemed mixologist Jeff Naples will serve up Made of Iceland Reyka Vodka cocktails that will transport your taste buds to Iceland's enchanting landscapes. Reyka Vodka is filtered through ancient lava rocks, made with glacial water, and powered by geothermal energy to deliver an unrivaled crisp, clean taste. Don't miss this unforgettable fusion of comedy and cocktails! Guests will also be invited to participate in a VR experience to explore tour offerings from Icelandia, such as their Glacier Hike and ATV tours. 6:00-8:00 PM at AP Space . Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by

Inspired by Iceland , which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership and with support from Icelandair , Visit Reykjavík , Icelandic Seafood , Business Iceland , Reyka Vodka , Blue Lagoon Iceland , Icelandia , Iceland Music , Icelandic Provisions , Icelandic Lamb , Icelandic Glacial , Landsvirkjun , and Isavia Keflavik International Airport . The final Taste of Iceland 2024 event will be held in Seattle, WA, October 3-5.

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit .

To learn more about Business Iceland, visit

For media inquiries or to attend Taste of Iceland events, contact [email protected] .

