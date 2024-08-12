2024 State Of Education Membership Breakfast To Be Held At West Georgia Technical College On August 29

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Panelists to include Bremen City & Haralson County Superintendents, West Georgia Technical College President & TydenBrooks Senior HR Director

- Elizabeth Langley, Greater Haralson Chamber Director of MarketingWACO, GA., UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is excited to announce that the 2024 State of Education Membership Breakfast will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Presented by West Georgia Technical College, the event will feature local educational leaders and facilitate informative discussions about current and future goals in education and ways businesses can engage with school systems.Held at West Georgia Technical College at 176 Murphy Campus Blvd. in Waco, the breakfast is open to Chamber members, business owners and community members.The event will include a panel featuring local educational leaders who will share insights on the state of education and ways businesses and industries can collaborate with educational systems. The panel will feature educational leaders based in West Georgia, including Haralson County Superintendent Dr. Jerry Bell, Bremen City Superintendent Mr. Shannon Christian, West Georgia Technical College President Dr. Julie Post, and TydenBrooks's Senior Director of Human Resources, Skye Entrekin.“As we begin the 2024-25 school year, it's important to address what lies ahead for our students and our community,” said Elizabeth Langley, the Chamber's Director of Marketing.“Our State of Education Membership Breakfast gathers some of the most impactful educational leaders in the area for informative discussions about topics very important to our community.”Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local business and education leaders and participate in meaningful discussion about the educational landscape's impact on our community.For more information about the event and to reserve your spot, visit breakfast-1172447?sourceTypeId=Website.

Samantha Homcy

Rhythm Communications

+1 470-991-2156

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram