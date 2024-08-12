Chelsea & Donovan Ryckis Announces Exclusive Documentary Premiere Party in Nashville NASHVILLE, TN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Donovan RyckisNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donovan & and Chelsea Ryckis, the award-winning founders of Ethos Benefits, are proud to announce an exclusive premiere party for the groundbreaking documentary "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare." The event will take place on Sunday, September 8, from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm, at the JW Marriott, 201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, as part of the Health Benefits Nation conference. scheduled from September 8-10.Nashville employers are invited to this sneak peek of the documentary before it hits major streaming platforms later in 2024. "This is perfect timing for employers as they head into their health insurance renewal season," says Chelsea Ryckis. "This documentary will arm them with insider information that will allow them to ask better questions and demand better results from their brokers and carriers so they can offer higher quality healthcare at the most affordable price to their employees."The event will feature a 25-minute screening of "It's Not Personal, It's Just Healthcare," followed by a panel discussion. This powerful documentary pulls back the curtain on the challenges faced by both workers and employers in the current healthcare system. Attendees will be moved, outraged, and inspired to demand change in their healthcare programs."From workers battling for access to basic care to employers facing unsustainable premium increases year after year, this documentary highlights why this is happening and how employers can stop it," adds Donovan Ryckis. "Spoiler alert: better healthcare at a much lower price is easily attainable, and this documentary provides employers with a clear pathway."Ethos Benefits produced this documentary and its companion book, which has become a number one bestseller, with the goal of reaching the 181 million Americans who rely on their employers for health insurance. This premiere event is an extension of their mission to modernize benefits and bring fiduciary solutions to the healthcare problem.To register for the documentary premiere, please visit Documentary Premiere Registration.Health Benefits Nation is the premier event that brings together CHROs, CFOs, HR professionals, benefits executives, and benefits advisers to network and brainstorm novel approaches to move toward accountable, transparent, and high-quality employer healthcare. Attendees of the movie screening are welcome to attend Health Benefits Nation, September 8-10, in Nashville. Use promo code ETHOS to save 50% off registration. To register for the event, please visit

