National Cricket League USA Launches Game-Changing Sixty Strikes Tournament In North Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National League (NCL) USA is set to revolutionize the sports landscape in North Texas with the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament. This new 60 ball cricket format will feature a star-studded lineup of international cricket icons and will take place from October 4-14, 2024, at UT Dallas. Think of this as the of cricket, on par with the biggest names in sports.

The NCL USA is establishing a professional cricket league with American teams that will bring a unique and dynamic brand to the sport, creating a new legacy in the world of cricket while honoring its rich origins.

The Sixty Strikes Tournament will feature six world-class teams of international stars. Leading the teams will be cricketing icons such as Muhammad, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mohd Amir, Angelo Mathews, Jason Roy, Muhammad Nabi, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, and Kamran Akmal. Mentoring these players will be legendary figures like Dilip Vengsarkar, and Zaheer Abbas, with coaching provided by cricket greats Vivian Richards and Sanath Jayasuriya. These elite players and mentors represent international cricket, making for powerful matches.

"Cricket's popularity in the U.S. is on the rise, and this tournament will bring world-class cricket to American shores," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL USA. "Our collaboration with UT Dallas is a perfect match, combining our expertise in cricket with their facilities to create an unforgettable experience."

"UT Dallas, home of many international students and is the perfect site for NCL USA'S inaugural season," said James B. Milliken, chancellor of The University of Texas System.

The Sixty Strikes format is a condensed, fast-paced version of traditional cricket. This shorter format of the game lasts about 90 minutes, allowing players to be more competitive, making for a nail-biting game for everyone.



"Texas is proud to host the inaugural Sixty Strikes tournament," said Governor Greg Abbott. "Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first ever T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States, and our great state has welcomed the Major League Cricket and National Cricket League USA-both of which have a presence and teams in North Texas. As cricket expands its global fanbase, Texas will hold front-row seats to its growth across the nation."

The NCL USA is transforming the game of cricket by shortening matches to a 60-ball format. They are creating a faster-paced, high-scoring game that appeals to a wider audience. This new style encourages aggressive batting, leading to more boundaries and nail-biting finishes.

Cricket is more than a sport in India; it's a cultural obsession. From bustling streets to packed stadiums, the nation's passion for the game is unmatched. Now, this passion is coming to North Texas.

"Many in our UT Dallas community play or follow the game, so bringing this innovative tournament to campus is a natural fit," said UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson. "We are excited for the opportunity to host alumni and supporters and to introduce

newcomers to our university."

"The NCL USA is reimagining cricket as a global entertainment phenomenon, combining athleticism with the glamour of Bollywood," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL USA. "We're building a world-class venue to host this exciting new era of cricket. North Texas is about to experience a cricket revolution. Its cricket meets Coachella!"

About the National Cricket League USA

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is at the forefront of bringing the Sixty Strikes format of cricket to the United States. By creating a competitive platform for both domestic and international players, the NCL USA will elevate the sport's profile and draw a diverse audience. The NCL USA is committed to delivering action-packed matches that highlight the excitement of cricket, providing top-tier entertainment for families and sports enthusiasts.



