(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALMAR CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 12 AUGUST 2024 AT 5:30 PM EEST

Kalmar Corporation, Managers' Transactions: Laisi

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Laisi, Vesa Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Issuer: Kalmar Corporation LEI: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 636700Z25ZQXLMZ3CY73_20240812084046_12 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2024-08-09 Venue: XHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000571054 Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE Transaction details (1): Volume: 1736 Unit price: 0.00 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1736 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Additional information:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900



About Kalmar

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.