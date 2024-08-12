Saia Expands Footprint With Six New Terminal Openings Across The Western U.S.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new facilities will boost service to meet growing demand in Wyoming, Montana, and South Dakota

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier, is excited to announce the expansion of its with the opening of six new terminals during the month of August. These new facilities are part of Saia's planned Western expansion to enhance service capabilities and support a growing customer base in this important region.



The schedule for the terminal openings is as follows:

Aug. 12: Cheyenne, Wyoming

Saia is thrilled to open its very first facility in the state of Wyoming, located in Cheyenne. This new terminal marks a milestone in the company's Western expansion efforts. Saia looks forward to joining the "Magic City of the Plains" business community and providing industry-leading service from this new location.

Aug. 19: Casper, Wyoming and Billings, Montana

Continuing the expansion, Saia will open its second terminal in Wyoming, in Casper, and another facility in Montana, located in Billings. These additional locations will further enhance Saia's network, ensuring more efficient and reliable service for customers in these regions. A terminal in Missoula, Montana opened earlier this year.

Aug. 26: Rapid City, South Dakota; Watertown, South Dakota; and Butte, Montana

At the end of the month, Saia will open two new terminals in South Dakota, one in Rapid City and another in Watertown. These will be the second and third facilities in the state, respectively. They will complement Saia's long-standing terminal in Sioux Falls. Additionally, Saia is pleased to announce the opening of its third location in Montana, situated in Butte.

"August marks a considerable highpoint in our efforts to expand our presence in the Western U.S. this year," said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Office Ray Ramu. "Our ongoing expansion is key to our customer-first approach, making sure the investments we are making in our network are for the benefit of our shippers. The Cheyenne terminal is particularly noteworthy as it marks our first in Wyoming. The additional facilities in Casper, Billings, Rapid City, Watertown, and Butte further strengthen our presence in the West, allowing us to improve our service offerings and provide increased shipping flexibility and efficiencies."

These new terminals are integral to Saia's strategic growth, enhancing direct shipping points and supporting local economies through improved shipping services and job creation. Apart from Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, Saia has expanded its presence in 2024 with new facilities in California, Iowa, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah. For the full year, the company plans to open up to 18 to 21 locations, continuing to grow its national network.

Saia is actively hiring new employees, including drivers, dockworkers, and various office, sales, and management positions. Interested candidates can visit the Saia website to learn more about open positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 203 terminals across the country and employs over 15,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking's“Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .

