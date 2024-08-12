Crowdstrike (CRWD) Faces Securities Class Action After Flawed Falcon Sensor Update & Possible Delta Litigation - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hagens Berman Encourages CRWD Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm

Class Period: Nov. 29, 2023 – July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 30, 2024

Securities Class Action Against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD):

The litigation focuses on the propriety of CrowdStrike's representations concerning the efficacy of its AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform, including assurances that its technology was“validated, certified, and tested.”

The complaint alleges that CrowdStrike's assurances were false and misleading because the company failed to disclose that: (1) it instituted deficient controls in its procedures for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to the company.

The company's assurances came into question beginning on July 19, 2024, when CrowdStrike issued an automatic update for its flagship Falcon Sensor security product which contained a bug and caused a massive overnight outage that affected 8.5 million Windows computers around the world, disrupting businesses, airports, train stations, banks, broadcasters, and the healthcare sector. Many affected machines were unable to restart, instead showing a blue error screen sometimes called“the blue screen of death.”

The news was accompanied by several analyst downgrades with one at Guggenheim downgrading CrowdStrike from buy to neutral, reportedly writing that“[t]he restoration of its reputation may take more time and will likely affect new business signings at least in the near-term.”

Then, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that one of CrowdStrike's customers (Delta Airlines) which suffered more than 6,000 flight cancellations hired a prominent attorney to seek damages caused by the faulty update.

These events have driven the price of CrowdStrike shares down $84.24 (-24%) since July 18, 2024.

