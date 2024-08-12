(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slow Down Your Holiday in Turkiye's Most Beautiful Cittaslow Towns

DUBAI CITY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attracting millions of visitors yearly, Turkiye's beautiful coastal provinces offer idyllic routes for slower, more tranquil, and more relaxing holidays. In Turkiye's Slow Cities (Cittaslow), time stretches, traditions are observed, and the landscapes are captivating. Wonderfully rich Turkish breakfasts are served in the mornings; evenings begin with fresh seafood from the Aegean, regional olive oil dishes, and exquisite Turkish wines. Boat trips, surfing, exploring ancient sites...all this and more awaits you!Peaceful Holidays in the Izmir Province: Seferihisar and FocaSet along the Aegean Sea, the Izmir province encompasses not only the vibrant city of Izmir but several other picturesque holiday destinations such as Cesme, Alacati, Urla, and Kusadasi. Seferihisar, Turkiye's first Slow City and a member of the Cittaslow network since 2009, is less than an hour's drive from Izmir and about a 20-minute drive from the closest beach. While retaining its local values and traditional coastal settlement character, Seferihisar has also implemented sustainability initiatives like solar-powered streetlamps and mesh bags instead of plastic. Residents grow plants from local seeds, and shops sell products from the area. The seafront Sigacik neighbourhood, a few kilometres from the Seferihisar town centre, is renowned for its Sunday market; held at Sigacik Castle, the market features a variety of regional and local products. The Seferihisar district, also known as the tangerine capital, kicks off the tangerine season every November with the Tangerine Festival (Mandalina Senligi). Naturally, the area has antique historical sites, including the Ancient City of Teos, one of the most important settlements of the Ionian Union.Named for the seals living along the coast, Foca is a tranquil settlement offering a distinctive blend of history, nature, and sea. In terms of nature, the area continues to be a habitat for the critically endangered Mediterranean monk seal, while Blue Flag beaches like Eski Foca, Yeni Foca, Bagarasi, and Ilipinar offer activities like canoeing, sailing, and swimming. Foca's old town, Eski Foca, is a picturesque neighbourhood with seafront taverns, bakeries, and friendly cats. This peaceful fishing village is also renowned for its olive groves and vineyards filled with the black Foca Karası grapes. A great way to start the day in Foca is with a crispy simit or hot pastry from one of the bakeries; in the evenings, visitors can dine on delicious stuffed mussels with plenty of lemon and sample local wines made from the Foca grapes.At the Heart of Nature in Mugla : AkyakaThe Mugla province, at the intersection of the Mediterranean and Aegean, is home to popular holiday destinations like Bodrum, Fethiye, Marmaris, Datca, and Akyaka. Surrounded by pine forests and overlooking the Gulf of Gökova, Akyaka was built on the site of an ancient Carian settlement called Idyma; stone graves from that era can still be seen on the way to town. Also known for its carved wooden houses, the small fishing village of Akyaka has a slow, peaceful vibe complemented by the sun, sand, and sea. Windsurfing, kite surfing, and sea kayaking are just a few of the activities in the area, and, in addition to the gulf, there's the Azmak River. The Azmak, a substantial underground river, mixes with seawater as it comes to the surface, offering swimmers a startling combination of hot and cold water.The Turkish Riviera's Capital of Tranquillity: FinikeThe Antalya province extolled for its Blue Flag beaches, dive sites, and upscale resorts, is also home to charming towns like the Slow City of Finike. The area is believed to have been established by the Phoenicians in the fifth century BC as Phoinikos and has subsequently hosted numerous other civilisations throughout history. The district's most prominent ancient cities, Limyra and Arykanda, are open to visitors. Finike's beautiful natural settings – orange groves, clean beaches, and quiet turquoise bays – draw visitors like the area's other natural wonders.The Andrea Doria Bay, for example, is one of the most beautiful bays in the Antalya province, featuring clear waters, a beach fringed by lush green trees and, at times, Mediterranean seals and Caretta caretta sea turtles. Visitors can also hike Gokbuk Canyon and explore the Suluin Cave, which has impressive stalactites, stalagmites, and travertine pools. The geographically marked Finike oranges are famous, making the district a gastronomic destination, particularly regarding products like juices, jams and marmalades.

