360Factorstm And Prevalenttm Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factorsTM, Inc., the leader in integrated risk and compliance software, today announced a partnership with

PrevalentTM, Inc., the company that takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). With this partnership, 360factors expands its best-in-class risk and compliance management solution offerings to banks, credit unions, services, and insurance companies.

"In today's and financial services landscape, third-party and vendor risk programs are critical for ensuring stakeholder success," said Carl L. McCauley, CEO of 360factors. "We are thrilled to offer Prevalent's best-in-class software and extensive vendor and third-party lifecycle management services to our customers as we believe it fills a key gap for mid-market organizations that need to scale their TPRM programs quickly and effectively."

360factors provides Predict360TM , an integrated risk and compliance management software suite with robust applications for regulatory change management, enterprise risk management and assessments, key risk indicators, and compliance monitoring and management. Combined, 360factors offers community and regional banks best-in-class enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, and regulatory compliance management solutions from one vendor.

Prevalent's Third Party Risk Management Platform is a SaaS solution that enables companies to automate the critical tasks required to onboard, assess, manage, continuously monitor, and remediate third-party security, privacy, compliance, operational, and procurement-related risks across every stage of the vendor lifecycle.

"360factors' deep experience in risk and compliance management software for mid-market financial organizations offers new opportunities for Prevalent and our customers," stated Brett Whiteman, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Corporate Business Development at Prevalent. "We are delighted to partner with a company dedicated to solving the unique risk and compliance challenges in this space and look forward to this strategic collaboration."

About 360factors, Inc.

360factors, Inc. is a pioneering risk and compliance management technology company that empowers organizations with comprehensive, AI-driven solutions. Our flagship products, Predict360 and Lumify360, provide advanced capabilities for managing business performance and risk while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Predict360 integrates risk and compliance processes into a single, integrated GRC platform to streamline regulatory compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce risk while providing predictive insights and recommendations with advanced AI technology. For more information, visit .

About Prevalent

Prevalent takes the pain out of third-party risk management (TPRM). Companies use our software and services to eliminate the security and compliance exposures from working with vendors and suppliers throughout the third-party lifecycle. Our customers benefit from a flexible, hybrid approach to TPRM, where they not only gain solutions tailored to their needs but also realize a rapid return on investment. Regardless of where they start, we help our customers stop the pain, make informed decisions, and adapt and mature their TPRM programs over time. For more information, visit .

