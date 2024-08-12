Pacific Therapy Access Unveils New Brand Identity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Therapy Access, a premier provider of reimbursement strategies, prior authorization, and insurance appeals services, is proud to announce its rebranding as Walnut Hill Medical with the addition of Durable Medical Equipment (DME), Health Economics, and Access divisions.

This rebranding signifies Walnut Hill Medical's dedication to providing innovative, comprehensive solutions that streamline pre- and post-market strategies for medical device companies worldwide.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as Walnut Hill Medical," said Chris Hanna, CEO of Walnut Hill Medical. "This transformation represents our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare solutions. Our expanded services allow us to offer comprehensive solutions to the medical device industry. As we evolve, our focus remains on delivering superior service and value to our clients and partners in the healthcare community."

Walnut Hill Medical excels in navigating the complex landscape of U.S. health insurance policies, offering customized solutions that enhance commercialization success. The company's deep expertise and customer-centric approach have made it a trusted partner for innovators seeking reliable support in managing commercialization challenges effectively.

Clients can expect the same dedication to excellence and personalized service they have come to rely on, now under a brand that symbolizes growth, reliability, and forward-thinking innovation.

For more information about Walnut Hill Medical and its comprehensive range of services, please visit .

About Walnut Hill Medical

Walnut Hill Medical is a leading provider of reimbursement strategies, prior authorization, and DME services, dedicated to improving healthcare access and efficiency. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer service, Walnut Hill Medical partners with MedTech companies worldwide to navigate the complex U.S. healthcare commercialization process seamlessly.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Grace Cuillier

Director of Strategy

Walnut Hill Medical

[email protected]

