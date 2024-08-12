Sensi’S Care Intelligence Research Finds Surprising Revelations Around Crucial Gaps In Senior Care At Nights And Weekends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eye-opening Insights for Home Care Agencies to Address Urgent Care Challenges

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensi.AI , a trailblazer in care intelligence, announced today new findings from its Care Intelligence research, revealing major gaps around senior care during nights and weekends.



Sensi's Care Intelligence Digest offers groundbreaking discoveries and correlations by analyzing hundreds of millions of anonymized data points from older adults receiving home care services. Powered by Sensi's 24/7 audio AI technology, this analysis aims to elevate care standards through predictive analytics and educate the care ecosystem on the realities of the aging population. Sensi's proprietary and unique dataset, the largest in the home care industry, is trained with over 1,000 years of audio data. It is unbiased, with no human input, and includes over 100 care insights.

The home care industry faces a significant caregiver shortage, raising a crucial question: Who will care for our aging parents, grandparents, and loved ones?

Recent findings on senior care from Sensi's Care Intelligence Digest include:



Almost 50 percent of falls occur at night and on weekends, increasing health risks during off-hours.

56 percent of falls happen in the bathroom or bedroom, highlighting the need for targeted safety measures in these critical areas.

Cognitive decline is 30 percent more concentrated at night, and mood changes are 22 percent more concentrated at night relative to other care events, both of which significantly impact overall well-being.

Seniors are 61 percent more likely to fall when displaying care resistance compared to those in homes where positive care is detected.

Two out of every five falls are prevented when there is a strong match between client and caregiver, characterized by appreciation, compliments, or praise. Additionally, 48 percent fewer medication errors occur when caregivers and clients communicate well and trust each other.

To ensure the safety of seniors during these vulnerable hours, agencies rely on Sensi's“always-there” technology, which offers 24/7 virtual assessment, guaranteeing that caregiver shortages don't prevent clients from receiving the necessary coverage.

"Sensi allows us to take care of more clients-especially those needing round-the-clock care. Without Sensi, providing 24/7 coverage for a client would require five to seven people, which is very hard to staff. We can now identify and prioritize when a senior truly needs a human caregiver, and for the rest, we supplement with Sensi as a 24/7 safety net. If the home care industry continues to rely solely on warm bodies, it will fail due to the shortage," said Casey Rausin, Chief Operating Officer of Care Around the Block.

"Let us not fool ourselves about the caregiver shortage-it is real and will continue to grow," said Romi Gubes, Co-Founder and CEO of "Sensi's Care Intelligence Digest uncovers crucial information for care agencies and senior families. How are we going to know if something happens to our aging parents with no caregivers to be there watching over them 24/7? We need a better way to ensure our loved ones can safely age in place, and Sensi's audio-based AI Platform plays a pivotal role in solving this problem.”

Sensi.AI is the most trusted 24/7 care copilot, using audio technology with the highest level of precision. Sensi's care intelligence technology drives significant growth and efficiency for home care businesses by providing a 360-degree understanding of a senior's physical, emotional, and cognitive needs. Backed by renowned investors, including Insight Partners and Zeev Ventures, Sensi supports over 80 percent of the largest home care networks across the United States. For more information, visit .

