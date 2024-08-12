Resignation Of A Member Of The Supervisory Board Of AS Tallink Grupp

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) informs the of the Company that on 9 August 2024 Colin Douglas Clark, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company, notified the Management Board of the Company and the Supervisory Board of the Company of his resignation from the Supervisory Board of the Company.

As of the resignation of Colin Douglas Clark, the Supervisory Board of the Company shall continue with 6 members.

