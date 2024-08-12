عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Resignation Of A Member Of The Supervisory Board Of AS Tallink Grupp


8/12/2024 10:31:51 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) informs the shareholders of the Company that on 9 August 2024 Colin Douglas Clark, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Company, notified the Management Board of the Company and the Supervisory Board of the Company of his resignation from the Supervisory Board of the Company.

As of the resignation of Colin Douglas Clark, the Supervisory Board of the Company shall continue with 6 members.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail ...


MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545179


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search