Singer, Songwriter, And Actor, David Michael Wyatt Announces First Solo Tour

Velvet Covers

“Velvet Covers”

- David Michael Wyatt

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singer, songwriter, and David Michael Wyatt is set to embark on his highly anticipated first solo tour, "Velvet Covers." Known for his incredible versatility, Wyatt's seamlessly blends genres, including gospel and R&B, captivating audiences worldwide.

Having honed his musical talents at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, David Michael Wyatt has become a renowned figure in the music industry. His journey includes sharing the stage with legendary R & B & Gospel artists such as Stevie Wonder, Kelly Price, Dave Hollister, Eric Roberson, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi, and Kirk Franklin. Wyatt has also performed for prominent leaders, including then-President-Elect Barack Obama.

"Stepping onto the stage of my first solo artist tour, a whirlwind of emotions floods my soul - excitement, nerves, and an overwhelming sense of gratitude. This journey is not just about music; it's about self-discovery, growth, healing, and fulfilling a lifelong dream,” shares David Michael Wyatt.

Wyatt's impressive discography includes collaborations with national and international artists such as Brian Courtney Wilson, Sinach, Israel Houghton & New Breed, Kenny Lattimore, and joining rapper Tobe Nwigwe, becoming known as the“Velvet Voice”. His television appearances span high-profile platforms like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Word Network, and NPR Tiny Desk, where he shone as a featured soloist. In addition, Wyatt has graced stages at the Essence Festival, Coachella, and beyond.

In 2021, Wyatt released a critically acclaimed 5-song EP and joined six national tours with Tobe Nwigwe and R&B artist Ledisi. Expanding his artistic horizons, he made his acting debut in 2023 on the television series "The Chi."

"Velvet Covers" tour promises an unforgettable experience as Wyatt delivers his unique renditions of classics like "Hey Ya" by Andre 3000, "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye, and "At Your Best" by The Isley Brothers. The tour will take him to six cities across the nation:

.September 9th: New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

.September 11th: Washington, DC – Union Stage

.September 12th: Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

.September 14th: Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

.September 20th: Chicago, IL – Avondale Music Hall

.September 23rd: Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Don't miss the chance to witness David Michael Wyatt's remarkable talent live. Follow him on Instagram @davidmichaelwyatt and visit for more information about the tour and to purchase tickets.

About David Michael Wyatt:

David Michael Wyatt is a multifaceted artist whose career spans singing, songwriting, and acting. A Berklee College of Music alumnus, Wyatt has captivated audiences globally with his soulful voice and dynamic performances. His music, which blends gospel, R&B, and more, has earned him collaborations with top artists and performances on prestigious stages.

"Hey Ya," Performed by David Michael Wyatt, Written by Andre 3000