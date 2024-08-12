Grtwines Transforms Bordeaux En Primeur 2023 With Unprecedented Liquidity And Flexibility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonathan SloneSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GrtWines , a leading blockchain-powered wine marketplace, is proud to announce an innovative way to participate in the highly anticipated Bordeaux En Primeur 2023 campaign. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, GrtWines offers wine enthusiasts and collectors a secure platform to buy, sell, trade, and finance their wine investments with unparalleled flexibility and liquidityAs part of the Bordeaux En Primeur 2023 release, GrtWines showcases an exceptional selection of renowned wines, including prestigious labels such as Lafite Rothschild, Mouton Rothschild, Haut Brion, Cos d'Estournel, Ducru Beaucaillou, Evangile, Lynch Bages and many more. GrtWines offers all collectors 5 years of storage at the source, ensuring all the wines stay in perfect condition no matter how many times they're resold, guaranteeing a perfect bottle when shipped to the collector's door.One of the key advantages of the GrtWines platform is the ability to trade GrtWines digital tokens, backed by physical bottles of wine, 24/7, 365 days a year on the GrtWines' marketplace . This added flexibility allows collectors to actively manage their portfolios and seize opportunities in the market at any time.Another innovative feature of GrtWines is the option to purchase single bottles instead of being limited to full cases. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for wine enthusiasts, enabling them to curate their collections with precision and without the need for substantial capital upfront. By tokenizing individual bottles, GrtWines makes fine wine accessible to a broader range of collectors and allows them to build a more varied portfolio.GrtWines also introduces a revolutionary lending and financing functionality, allowing collectors to unlock the value of their wine holdings without relinquishing ownership. By partnering with leading financing platforms like Nftfi and Arcade, GrtWines enables users to borrow against their wine assets. This feature allows collectors to efficiently allocate their capital while maintaining complete control over their portfolio."We are thrilled to participate in the Bordeaux En Primeur 2023 campaign and offer our users an unrivaled experience in wine collecting," said Jonathan Slone, CEO of GrtWines. "Our tokenized marketplace, powered by blockchain technology, guarantees authenticity, transparency, and provenance, ensuring that the wines sold on our platform are of the highest quality."GrtWines' commitment to innovation and technology sets a new standard in the world of wine investing and collecting. By providing enthusiasts and collectors with enhanced flexibility, liquidity, and security, GrtWines aims to reshape the industry and unlock new possibilities for wine lovers worldwide.For more information about GrtWines and its participation in the Bordeaux En Primeur 2023 campaign, please visit the new releases page on the GrtWines' website.About GrtWines: GrtWines is a Web3 wine marketplace where enthusiasts around the world can embark on their wine discovery journey – collecting, trading, and storing fine wines with tokens backed by real bottles. Enriching the fine wine market using blockchain technology, GrtWines' asset-backed tokens ensure transparency, security, and authenticity, offering unprecedented access to the world's greatest wines that are directly sourced, professionally stored, and easily owned and traded.

