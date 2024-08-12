NEW POETRY BOOK HIGHLIGHTS THE IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCE, HUMAN CONDITION AND SEARCH FOR BELONGING

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- reviewer Fauzia NaqviUNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a new of poetry, written by the author's experiences as an immigrant, woman, and a person of color, readers get to view life's challenges through this distinct lens and also reaffirm the poet's faith in the human capacity to empathize, overcome, and seek justice.With a sensitive, sometimes satirical style, ON BEING HUMAN by Ghazala Alam touches upon social issues pertinent to modern, everyday life. Each poem uses simple but elegant language to comment insightfully on fundamental aspects of the human struggle for meaning in the face of adversity and turmoil.Tackling issues such as ego, PTSD, and rejection, as well as true love and generosity, Ghazala's poems strike a deep chord in readers and include a rallying cry for racial justice, a depiction of inner struggles of the mind, and much more.The poems are written in modern Urdu and English, and each is introduced by an English preamble detailing Alam's inspirations and insights.The book of poems has been receiving much praise:“A book of poetry that touches the heart and enlightens the mind. A wonderful compilation of poems that I will treasure for life and read over and over. Thank you for this contribution to humanity.” –Amazon reviewer Raana T.“An amazing collection of poetry that is relatable, engaging, and poignant.” – Amazon reviewer Saima T. Chaudhry“Beautifully written poems that give life lessons without preaching.” – Amazon reviewer Amna K.“This moving and powerful book is full of deep and touching poems that explore important themes like identity, displacement, and resilience. Ghazala's writing is genuine and heartfelt, resonating deeply with anyone familiar with the immigrant experience and the search for belonging.” – Amazon reviewer Fauzia Naqvi“Absolutely a delightful collection of poems written both in English and Urdu with a preamble for each plus transliteration for those that want to read Urdu but cannot. Her words are simple, but the thoughts and topics are very deep and relevant and make you stop and think.” –Amazon reviewer Sahil Bhaiwala“I was not able to get my hands off the book until I reached the end. Deep serious thoughts and emotions in easy-to-read words. By the end, you can see her mindset and true feelings.” –Amazon reviewer Nishat M.“The author guides us in reflecting on our human condition and gives us hope in our human potential.” – Amazon reviewer Fehmida ChiptyON BEING HUMAN is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.ABOUT THE AUTHORGhazala Alam is the daughter of immigrants who left their home in India to establish a new homeland in Pakistan. Born in Hyderabad, Pakistan and raised and educated in Karachi, she grew up in a culture rich in Urdu language and literary arts. She remembers her father reciting Iqbal's Urdu and Persian poetry, often humming to himself. She often accompanied her mother to Qawalli programs and enjoyed the devotional Sufi poetry. In her adult life, Alam has endured life's trials and tribulations with grit and resolve. Circumstances forced her as a young woman to first seek refuge in Europe and then in 1991 to start building a new life as an immigrant and a proud citizen of the US. As a practicing physician, she has seen the torment of an Alzheimer's patient, the helplessness of someone facing terminal cancer, and the inertia of a depressed mind. These experiences of joy and grief, her own as well as of those around me, inspired her to write Urdu poetry and to express the same literary style in English poetry. Her losses and struggles are what have made her into a poet.

