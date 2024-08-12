Pawan Negi, Thisara Perera To Feature In Inaugural Pro Cricket League Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Aug 12 (IANS) The inaugural season of Pro League (PCL) is scheduled between September 20 to October 12 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida promises to be an exciting beginning to what is sure to be an historic cricket tournament.

Thisara Perera and Pawan Negi former all-rounders from Sri Lanka and India will feature in the inaugural edition.

Talking about the moment of entering one of the exciting leagues of the season, Thisara Perera shared,“The league definitely adds a new pavilion for me to set the bar high. I do look forward to the exciting and hope to add a great strike rate in the season.”

The Indian spinner and all-rounder Pawan Negi shares,“To get an accolade and a special participation recognition is an honour and I look forward to doing well in the inaugural season.”

Chetan Sharma has been appointed as the League Commissioner for the upcoming season.

Managing director and Founder of the Pro Cricket League Sachin Gupta expressed excitement about the league's launch,“Our goal is to provide cricket fans with unforgettable experiences and matches in addition to developing an entertaining platform for players.”