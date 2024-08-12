Tidalwave Collaborates With Freddie Mac To Optimize Lender And Borrower Engagement In Real-Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TidalWave , a leading innovator in the sector, is proud to announce that its purposely built AI copilot engine SOLOTM

is now integrated with Loan Product Advisor® (LPASM), Freddie Mac's automated underwriting system (AUS).

Through this integration,

SOLOTM

now has the capability to obtain a real-time LPA assessment, helping lenders to better guide their borrowers through the mortgage application process, starting from pre-approval, and to streamline their loan approval process. TidalWave's SOLOTM is designed to be highly flexible, accommodating various configurations with or without a loan origination system (LOS) integration.

"Our team has worked meticulously to ensure that our AI-powered engine not only meets but exceeds LPA's technical specifications, and we believe that it does," said Diane Yu, CEO and co-founder of TidalWave. "Achieving this objective is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to the mortgage industry."

SOLOTM's pre-approval is also integrated with LPA asset and income modeler (AIM) service providers for asset, income and employment verification vendors. The AI native engine provides real-time personalized experience for borrowers and acts as the co-pilot for loan officers and processors, streamlining the process and lowering lenders' origination costs.

"Freddie Mac is committed to fostering innovation in mortgage lending with our industry partners," said Christina Randolph, Freddie Mac Single-Family Vice President of Seller Distribution. "TidalWave's integration to LPA highlights their agility and capabilities. It is exciting to witness an implementation to improve consumer and lender experience while reducing costs."

TidalWave

is on a mission to create a real-time, AI powered residential mortgage engine, SOLOTM. Our unique approach, going beyond process improvements, interacting with borrowers on behalf of lenders' origination staff, from loan application to closing. It provides an unparalleled cost advantage to lenders.

