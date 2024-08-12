Baker Hill Appoints Andy Ivankovich As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ivankovich to lead Baker Hill into a new era of innovation, driving transformative solutions in lending for banks and credit unions nationwide

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill , a leading provider in delivering software solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, named Andy Ivankovich its new Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Andy will lead Baker Hill by leveraging his extensive background as an innovator in the lending technology industry. Andy and Baker Hill aim to drive innovation across the company's product suite and enable financial institutions to optimize and modernize their lending operations. Andy's entrepreneurial spirit and product-focused approach position him to drive innovation within the company's product offerings. Andy's leadership will solidify Baker Hill's position as a market leader, ensuring clients benefit from forward-thinking lending solutions that enable them to grow and serve their local communities.

Andy is an experienced fintech executive and entrepreneur who brings over two decades of experience in the financial services industry to Baker Hill. He has

a strong track record of developing innovative, customer-centric software solutions in digital lending. Following Fiserv's acquisition of iLendx, a company he founded while pioneering cloud-native lending origination products, he oversaw Fiserv's lending and deposit software products and services division. Before his software career, Andy was a banker and managed a $14 billion lending portfolio as a product executive with USAA, where he also developed and is a named inventor on USAA's lending technology patents. Andy is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"I am truly honored to be appointed Baker Hill's Chief Executive Officer and look forward to building upon the strong foundation Baker Hill has built over its 40-year history," said Ivankovich. "Baker Hill is consistently recognized as a leading fintech company with world-class products. The team has cultivated a reputation for driving innovation in lending for banks and credit unions to better serve their communities. I am proud to join this team of experts and look forward to leading Baker Hill through its next stage of growth and ushering in a new era of innovation for our clients."

Brian Longe, Chairman of the Board for Baker Hill and former CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial and Compliance Services, said, "Andy has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership throughout his career, and he is well-acquainted with Baker Hill's mission. His product and client focused approach, entrepreneurial background, and forward-thinking innovation make him an excellent choice to lead Baker Hill."

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.

SOURCE Baker Hill