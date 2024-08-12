Wire Pulling And Tensioning Market To Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 9.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Wire Pulling And Tensioning Market by Type (Manual Wire Pulling and Tensioning Equipment, Electric Wire Pulling and Tensioning Equipment, Hydraulic Wire Pulling and Tensioning Equipment and Pneumatic Wire Pulling and Tensioning Equipment), and Application (Construction, Power Transmission and Distribution, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2032" . According to the report, the wire pulling and tensioning market

was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth

The Wire Pulling and Tensioning market is witnessing significant expansion due to rise in demand in urban infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, telecommunications, and construction sectors. Technological advancements in wire tensioning equipment drive efficiency and reliability, further fueling market growth. In addition, increase in investments and government initiatives aimed at modernizing infrastructure contribute to the market's positive outlook. This growth trajectory is expected to continue as industries worldwide prioritize the enhancement of their wire pulling and tensioning capabilities to meet evolving demands efficiently.

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2024–2032

Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$3.24 billion

Market Size in 2032

$7.06 billion

CAGR

9.08

% No. of Pages in Report

250 Segments covered

Type, Application, and Region

Drivers

Growing urbanization and maintenance of infrastructure,

Expansion of telecommunications networks worldwide

Growth in construction equipment.

Opportunities

The emergence of smart cities and infrastructure projects

Restraints

High Initial Costs



The manual wire pulling and tensioning equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023

Based on type, the manual wire pulling and tensioning equipment segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global Wire Pulling and Tensioning market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its widespread use across various industries, especially in areas with limited access to power sources or in remote locations. In addition, manual equipment offers simplicity, versatility, and cost-effectiveness compared to automated solutions, making it preferred for smaller-scale projects and applications where precision and control are paramount.



The construction segment held the highest market share in 2023



Based on application, the construction segment held the highest market share in 2023, due to the incessant demand for infrastructure development worldwide. Wire pulling and tensioning play a crucial role in various construction activities, including building construction, road and bridge development, and utility installations. The rapid urbanization and governments investment in large-scale infrastructure projects continue to drive significant demand for wire pulling and tensioning solutions.



Asia-Pacific

segment held the highest market share in 2023



Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global Wire Pulling and Tensioning market revenue owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development initiatives. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing significant investments in construction, telecommunications, and renewable energy projects, driving the demand for wire pulling and tensioning equipment. In addition, supportive government policies, favorable investment climates, and the presence of key market players contribute to the region's dominance in the wire pulling and tensioning market.



Leading Market Players: -





Greenlee (Emerson Electric Co.)

Southwire Company, LLC

Milwaukee Tool

Klein Tools

RIDGID (Emerson Electric Co.)

Hilti Corporation

General Machine Products Co., Inc. (GMP)

Sumner Manufacturing Co., LLC

Current Tools, Inc. Maxis Corporation

