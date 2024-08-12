U.S. Amusement And Theme Park Market Report 2024-2028 - Rising Investments In High-Thrill Roller Coasters, Blockchain And Virtual Assistants Coping Up Labor Shortage
Date
8/12/2024 10:16:35 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement and Theme Park market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The amusement and theme park market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by rising investments in high-thrill roller coasters, rise in number of baby-boomer visitors, and blockchain and virtual assistants coping up labor shortage.
The study identifies the growing innovation and creativity in amusement parks as one of the prime reasons driving the amusement and theme park market in US growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of IoT-enabled theme parks and incorporating energy-saving innovations in amusement and theme parks will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The amusement and theme park market in US is segmented as below:
By Type
Mechanical rides Water rides Other rides By Revenue
Tickets Hospitality Merchandising Others By Gender
A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amusement and theme park market in US vendors.
Also, the amusement and theme park market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
American Dream AMUSEMENTS OF AMERICA Atlantic Beach Park Belmont Park CEDAR FAIR LP Comcast Corp. Diggerland USA Dollywood Experience Kissimmee Fun Plex Waterpark and Rides Funland Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co. ICON PARK Knoebels Amusement Resort Motion JVco Ltd. PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The Walt Disney Co.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN12082024004107003653ID1108545128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.