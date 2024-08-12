(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amusement and Theme Park in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The amusement and theme park market in the U.S. is forecasted to grow by USD 4.02 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising investments in high-thrill roller coasters, rise in number of baby-boomer visitors, and blockchain and virtual assistants coping up labor shortage.

The study identifies the growing innovation and creativity in amusement parks as one of the prime reasons driving the amusement and theme park market in US growth during the next few years. Also, rise in popularity of IoT-enabled theme parks and incorporating energy-saving innovations in amusement and theme parks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The amusement and theme park market in US is segmented as below:



By Type



Mechanical rides



Water rides

Other rides

By Revenue



Tickets



Hospitality



Merchandising

Others

By Gender



Male Female

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amusement and theme park market in US vendors.

Also, the amusement and theme park market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



American Dream

AMUSEMENTS OF AMERICA

Atlantic Beach Park

Belmont Park

CEDAR FAIR LP

Comcast Corp.

Diggerland USA

Dollywood

Experience Kissimmee

Fun Plex Waterpark and Rides

Funland

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

Hershey Entertainment and Resorts Co.

ICON PARK

Knoebels Amusement Resort

Motion JVco Ltd.

PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Inc.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The Walt Disney Co.

