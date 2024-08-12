City Of Cordova Will Host Groundbreaking To Launch Natural Gas Pipeline Project Funded By Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The City of Cordova is excited to announce a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off a new natural pipeline project funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

CORDOVA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of Cordova is excited to announce a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of a significant pipeline replacement project. Funded by the Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this project will replace six miles of legacy natural gas distribution pipes throughout the city.Cordova was awarded $2.8 million through the NGDISM grant program, designed to mitigate safety risks and reduce methane emissions by modernizing high-risk natural gas distribution systems. The grant program provides nearly $200 million annually for five years, totaling almost $1 billion for municipalities and community-owned utilities nationwide.Over the past six years, Cordova has been working to replace its aging natural gas infrastructure, but progress has been slow due to limited funding. This new grant will allow the city to replace six miles of outdated cast iron pipes with more durable plastic pipes, significantly enhancing safety and reliability for residents."We've been doing as much as we can along the way, but for a city, this small to be able to take on this much at one time is going to be a big deal," said Mayor Pate of Cordova. "This grant is a game-changer for our community, allowing us to address a longstanding need and ensure the safety of our natural gas system for generations to come."Representatives from the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the Alabama Natural Gas Association (ANGA), and members of Alabama's congressional delegation have been invited by Mayor Pate to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 10:00 A.M. on August 20th at Cordova City Hall, 74 Main Street, Cordova, AL 35550. Members of the community are encouraged to attend this significant event.For more information about the project or the groundbreaking ceremony, please contact Susan Brown at 205-483-9235.Media Contact:Susan BrownOffice Manager205-483-9235Cordova Water & Gas Board. 20 Mill Street, Cordova, AL 35550About NGDISM:The Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program is a key initiative under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It aims to mitigate safety risks and reduce methane emissions by modernizing high-risk natural gas distribution systems. The program provides nearly $1 billion over five years to support the replacement of outdated infrastructure in municipalities and community-owned utilities.

