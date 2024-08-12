Comcast Brings The Spirit Of Team USA At The Olympic Games To Boyce L. Ansley School In Atlanta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Students experience thrills and receive laptops for educational boost from Comcast

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast and the Boyce L. Ansley School, teamed up to host an exciting event that brought the thrill of Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 to the local community. This event featured an Olympic Games watch party, field day for students and a surprise appearance by Harry the Hawk, the Atlanta Hawks' beloved mascot. It was a memorable day for students, showcasing Comcast's dedication to community involvement, digital equity and its innovative Olympics viewing experience through Peacock and Xfinity X1.

Students from the Boyce L. Ansley School in Atlanta receive laptops at a field day hosted by Comcast

Students ages five to 11 had the unique opportunity to cheer on their favorite athletes during the Olympic Games Closing Ceremony as it streamed live through Peacock and Xfinity X1. They then burned off their energy with a variety of events, from hurdles to relays, all designed to capture the spirit of the Olympic Games. Harry the Hawk added to the excitement by joining in on the fun.

The event concluded with the biggest surprise of the day when each student received a new laptop to support their education and increase their digital skills. This investment in technology highlights Comcast's commitment to empowering students through digital literacy education and programs that work to bridge the digital divide.

The Boyce L. Ansley School

is a tuition-free private school dedicated to supporting children who have experienced or are currently experiencing homelessness. The school's mission is to break the cycle of generational poverty by providing comprehensive family support and a robust academic program that empowers children and families to thrive beyond their circumstances.

"Connecting with the Boyce L. Ansley School to bring the inspiration of the Olympic Games closer to home for these deserving students was an honor," said Mike McArdle, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President, South Region. "Our goal was to provide them with the experiences and tools they need to become tomorrow's leaders."

Ray James, Head of School, Boyce L. Ansley added, "This event is a testament to the power of community and partnership. We are grateful to Comcast for their support and for making this day special for our students. Together, we are helping to build a brighter future for

our

children and their families."

The event also showcased Comcast's innovative Olympics viewing experience through Peacock and Xfinity X1, allowing attendees to immerse themselves in the Olympic Games. Local media and elected officials were on hand to witness the excitement and experience the platforms firsthand.

The laptop donation is part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to help advance digital equity and economic mobility in Atlanta and communities across the country.

Comcast is an official partner of Team USA through 2028, when the Games return to America in Los Angeles. NBC serves as the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The Olympic Games Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony will kick off today at 1:30 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

About Boyce L. Ansley School

The Boyce L. Ansley School is a tuition-free, private school for children who have or are currently experiencing homelessness. Our mission is to help break the cycle of generational poverty by providing collaborative family support and a complete academic program that empowers children and families to thrive beyond circumstance.

A child's well-being and educational success are frequently the collateral damage of homelessness. Transience, trauma, lack of sleep, inadequate nutrition, and other related issues severely affect unhoused students' academic performance. Our goal is to provide a high-quality education that takes into consideration the unique traumas associated with experiencing homelessness. The Ansley School desires to guide our students and families out of the cycle of generational poverty by providing wrap-around services that bridge the gap to equitable outcomes. The Ansley School is currently the only school of its kind in the Southeast, and one of a handful of similar programs in the United States.

