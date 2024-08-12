Hyatt Regency Delhi Unveils Its Exclusive Stay & Dine Package To Celebrate The Spirit Of Freedom This Independence Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 2024: Celebrate the spirit of freedom with Hyatt Regency Delhi\'s exclusive Stay and Dine package. From August 15th to 19th, guests can enjoy a staycation starting at INR 10,500 plus taxes per night. The package includes a hearty breakfast and one additional meal at Café, the hotel\'s all-day dining restaurant.



The diverse menu at Café features both international and Indian cuisine, including an extensive tandoor and main course section with a variety of Indian and Western specials. From cheese and mezze platters to fresh salads and grills, the menu is sure to please every palate.



In addition to the Stay and Dine package, Café will host an Independence Day-themed brunch priced at INR 3,150 plus taxes on August 15th. The brunch will feature a selection of tri-color-themed dishes, desserts, and mocktails to celebrate the occasion in style.



The rooms at Hyatt Regency Delhi are serene and beautifully designed, providing the perfect setting to rejuvenate during your staycation. With elegant decor, modern amenities, and a tranquil atmosphere, they offer a relaxing retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.



Take advantage of this exceptional offer to unwind, enjoy your holiday, and create unforgettable memories with Hyatt Regency Delhi this Independence Day.

