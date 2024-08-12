KNG Deputy Commander Mourns Passing Away Of Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Commander of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with the National Guard Undersecretary Lieutenant General Hashem Al-Rifai, and others mourned the demise of the head of the KNG Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. In a press statement, the National Guard expressed deep pride and respect for Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah's distinguished contributions to the establishment of the Kuwait National Guard and offered heartfelt sentiments and prayers. (end) ajr

