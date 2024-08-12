UK Govt Welcomes 'De-Escalation' Of Riots, Remains On 'High Alert'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The UK welcomed Monday the "de-escalation" of disorder and rioting in English towns and cities following a knife attack that killed three children, but insisted officials remain on "high alert".

"We welcome that there has been a de-escalation this weekend. But we're certainly not complacent and remain on high alert," a spokeswoman for Prime Keir Starmer's office said.

The violence, blamed on the far right, came after misinformation spread about the alleged perpetrator of a mass stabbing on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwestern England.

Three girls: Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven -- died in the attack. Ten others were injured including eight children.

The stabbings sparked a riot in Southport the following evening, on July 30, and violence in more than a dozen English towns and cities as well as in Northern Ireland over the ensuing week.

Starmer's spokeswoman said authorities had acted decisively to quell the unrest but that there was no room for complacency.

"We also recognise that the job is not done until people feel safe in their communities, but thanks to the work of our police officers, prosecutor and judiciary, we have seen a swift response from the justice system," she said.

"Within a matter of days, we've seen criminals involved arrested, charged, sentenced and behind bars," she added.

Officials blamed the violence on far-right agitators and opportunist "thugs" accused of using the tragedy to further their anti-immigration, anti-Muslim agenda.

Misinformation spread online in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing spree, claiming that the perpetrator was a Muslim immigrant.

British-born Axel Rudakubana has been charged with murder and attempted murder over the attack. His parents hail from Rwanda, which is overwhelmingly Christian.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed, but police have said it is not being treated as terrorism-related.