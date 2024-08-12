Bangladesh Is Experiencing A 'Student-Led Revolution': Yunus
Date
8/12/2024
AFP
Dhaka: Bangladesh was experiencing a "student-led revolution" after the ouster of premier sheikh Hasina, the country's new interim leader Muhammad Yunus said.
"This is a revolution, a student-led revolution," the Nobel laureate told reporters on Sunday night, adding the resignations of top Hasina allies from the Supreme Court and other institutions were legal "because legally... all the steps were followed".
