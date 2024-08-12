Qatar Tourism And Qatar Diabetes Association Collaborate To Enhance Safety And Accessibility For Children With Diabetes At Entertainment Facilities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism, in partnership with the Qatar Association (QDA), hosted a for amusement park and entertainment facility managers to enhance safety and accessibility for children with diabetes.

The primary objective of the workshop is to create a safe and supportive environment for the children by raising awareness among amusement park officials and staff about childhood diabetes.

The workshop aimed to develop sustainable solutions for the challenges faced by children with diabetes in amusement parks, and to implement the necessary measures to address these issues.

The workshop was led by Katie Nahas, Programs Manager at Qatar Diabetes Association, under the theme“Children with diabetes in public places, and entertainment cities.”

Nahas gave the audience a comprehensive presentation on the rights of children with diabetes and outlined the standards set by Qatar Diabetes Association for recreational facilities, working in partnership with Qatar Tourism.

The workshop concluded with a Q&A segment where the 41 attendees asked all the pertinent questions and representatives of QDA answered thoroughly.

Qatar Tourism has made significant strides in enhancing its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

By fostering partnerships with private and public sector entities, it aims to drive sustainable development and community enrichment.

Through these efforts, Qatar Tourism guarantees that the sector's growth benefits the wider community, balancing economic advancement with social and environmental responsibility.

Mohamed Al Ansari, Director of Tourism Licensing at Qatar Tourism, said:

“At Qatar Tourism, we are dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships with both public and private sector entities to enhance the well-being of our communities and our nation. This partnership especially holds significant importance as we address the high prevalence of diabetes among children in Qatar. Our goal is to ensure that these children can experience a fulfilling and protected childhood. The collaborative measures established between the operators of entertainment facilities and the Qatar Diabetes Association are designed to provide children and their families with safety and security, enabling the children to enjoy their playtime without concern.”

Dr. Abdallah Al Hamaq said:

“Qatar Diabetes Association firmly believes that children with diabetes have the right to fully integrate into society without sacrificing their physical safety or face discrimination due to misinformation or misconception of diabetes. These children should not be excluded or denied access to diabetes management supplies, and we must make reasonable accommodations for them. We are working closely with Qatar Tourism who have provided support and assistance to the association in securing ease of accessibility and safeguard the children within the facilities and ensure that they can fully enjoy all the entertainment venues we have in Qatar.”

As part of the collaboration, several measures will be implemented to facilitate the participation of children with diabetes in recreational activities.

These measures include facilitating entry to entertainment facilities with a Qatar Diabetes Association identification card, permitting adult supervision, and allowing the use of diabetes care supplies such as insulin pens, insulin pumps, glucometers, and probe sensors within the facilities.

Children are also permitted to check their blood sugar levels, eat snacks, take medication, use the bathroom, and return to their activities as needed.

In case of hypoglycemic emergencies, the bringing of treatment supplies such as juice, candy bars, glucose gel, and sandwiches is allowed to manage their health effectively.

This collaboration highlights a commitment to ensuring that children with diabetes can enjoy Qatar's recreational opportunities safely and comfortably, aiming to foster an inclusive environment where all children can fully engage with and benefit from the diverse entertainment options available.