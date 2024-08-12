Regtech Market Trends And Growth Opportunities 2024-2028: A Global And Regional Industry Assessment Featuring Strategic Profiles Of ~25 Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RegTech market market is forecasted to grow by USD 25.19 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 25.89% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by need for identifying financial crime, need for reducing compliance cost, and demand for RegTech from insurance sector.

The study identifies the integration of AI with RegTech as one of the prime reasons driving the RegTech market market growth during the next few years. Also, advent of blockchain technology and increasing adoption of cloud-based RegTech solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The RegTech market market is segmented as below:

By Component



Solutions Services

By End-user



Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Region



North America

Europe

APAC

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RegTech market market vendors.

Also, the RegTech market market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ACTICO GmbH

GB Group plc

Ascent Technologies Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Confluence Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Hummingbird RegTech Inc.

Intrasoft Technologies

International Business Machines Corp.

MetricStream Inc.

Mitratech Holdings Inc.

NICE Ltd.

RIMES Technologies Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

SymphonyAI Sensa LLC

Thomson Reuters Corp.

Trulioo Information Services Inc.

VERMEG Ltd Legal Wolters Kluwer NV

