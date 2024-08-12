(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyperloop 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyperloop market is forecasted to grow by USD 29.12 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 64.67% during the forecast period.

The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increase in demand for fast mode of transportation, lower carbon emissions, and complements current and future transport. The study identifies the increase in demand for hyperloop technology from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperloop technology market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D activities and increasing investments from private enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The hyperloop technology market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation



Tube

Capsule

Propulsion system Route

By Distribution Channel



Passenger Freight

By Region



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperloop technology market vendors.

Also, the hyperloop technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AECOM

Delft Hyperloop

Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd.

Hardt B.V.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc.

Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o

NEXT Prototypes e.V

The Boring Co.

TransPod Inc.

Virgin Red Ltd. Zeleros Global SL

